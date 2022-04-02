Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Sold by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 542.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ BNDX opened at $52.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.40. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $51.95 and a fifty-two week high of $58.09.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st.

