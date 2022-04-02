Zacks Investment Research Lowers Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Qualtrics is the creator of the Experience Management (XM) category which is changing the way organizations manage and improve the four core experiences of business–customer, employee, product, and brand. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on XM. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Qualtrics International from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI raised Qualtrics International from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Qualtrics International from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Qualtrics International from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.29.

Shares of NYSE XM opened at $28.17 on Wednesday. Qualtrics International has a 52 week low of $22.72 and a 52 week high of $49.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.78. The company has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 1.74.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.16). Qualtrics International had a negative return on equity of 198.58% and a negative net margin of 98.46%. The company had revenue of $316.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Qualtrics International will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta purchased 192,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $5,520,443.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased 693,047 shares of company stock worth $19,483,020 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Qualtrics International during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Qualtrics International during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Qualtrics International by 87.8% during the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Qualtrics International by 61.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Qualtrics International by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. 15.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

