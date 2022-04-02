Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $53.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Essential Utilities continues to benefit from acquisitions and organic means, including adding new customers and expanding the area of operation. The planned investment of $3 billion through 2024 will further expand and strengthen its water and natural gas infrastructure in the United States. Debt management is helping it lower weighted average cost of fixed rate long-term debt. The consistent performance allows Essential Utilities to continue with shareholder-friendly moves. It has enough liquidity to meet its near-term debt obligations. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. Yet, Its performance gets impacted by unfavorable weather conditions that reduce the demand for water and natural gas. Contamination of water supplied and breakage in pipelines might result in the disruption of water services and impact operations.”

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WTRG. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.67.

NYSE WTRG opened at $52.59 on Tuesday. Essential Utilities has a 52-week low of $44.71 and a 52-week high of $53.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.63.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 22.98% and a return on equity of 8.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Essential Utilities will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.268 dividend. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.07%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter worth about $159,000. Humankind Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 9,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,690,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 15,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 4,938 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

