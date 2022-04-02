Zacks Investment Research Lowers Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $92.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Inter Parfums have outpaced the industry in the past six months. The company is benefiting from brand strength for a while. This was seen in fourth-quarter 2021 net sales, which grew year over year. During the quarter, the company’s Europe-based and U.S.-based operations registered sales growth compared with 2019’s level. Inter Parfums has impressive product launches in the pipeline. Management is also on track to expand its business through new licenses or acquisitions. However, Inter Parfums is facing difficulty in sourcing components and finished products. The company stated that its first-quarter 2022 U.S. sales might get hampered owing to some shipping-related issues. Supply chain disruptions are leading to higher costs of raw materials. Inter Parfums has also been battling escalated SG&A expenses for a while.”

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $104.00 to $99.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BWS Financial boosted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Inter Parfums from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a buy rating and issued a $131.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inter Parfums has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $111.75.

NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $89.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.48. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Inter Parfums has a 52 week low of $67.00 and a 52 week high of $108.35.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $210.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.25 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Inter Parfums will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 72.99%.

In related news, insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $69,015.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Philippe Santi sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.87, for a total transaction of $197,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,645 shares of company stock worth $465,415 over the last 90 days. 44.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums during the 3rd quarter valued at $18,785,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter worth about $17,373,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Inter Parfums by 159.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 173,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,004,000 after purchasing an additional 106,861 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Inter Parfums by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 428,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,023,000 after purchasing an additional 91,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Inter Parfums by 178.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,042,000 after purchasing an additional 89,404 shares during the last quarter. 54.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

