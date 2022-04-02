Short Interest in Pexip Holding ASA (OTCMKTS:PXPHF) Grows By 30.5%

Pexip Holding ASA (OTCMKTS:PXPHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,226,200 shares, a growth of 30.5% from the February 28th total of 939,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.
PXPHF opened at $3.80 on Friday. Pexip Holding ASA has a fifty-two week low of $3.37 and a fifty-two week high of $12.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.20.
Pexip Holding ASA Company Profile (Get Rating)
