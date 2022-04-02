Aristotle N. Balogh Sells 1,000 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $174,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $173.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -227.72 and a beta of -0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.11. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.71 and a 52-week high of $212.58.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($10.88) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABNB. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Airbnb from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Airbnb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Airbnb in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.60.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 32.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Airbnb (Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.