Aristotle N. Balogh Sells 1,000 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $174,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $173.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -227.72 and a beta of -0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.11. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.71 and a 52-week high of $212.58.
Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($10.88) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 32.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.
