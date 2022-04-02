F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV) Director Sells $137,502.36 in Stock

F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLVGet Rating) Director Mark Wahlberg sold 12,321 shares of F45 Training stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $137,502.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Mark Wahlberg also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, March 30th, Mark Wahlberg sold 13,044 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $145,049.28.
  • On Friday, March 25th, Mark Wahlberg sold 45,894 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total transaction of $517,684.32.
  • On Wednesday, March 23rd, Mark Wahlberg sold 50,117 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $607,418.04.
  • On Monday, March 21st, Mark Wahlberg sold 65,236 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $802,402.80.
  • On Thursday, March 17th, Mark Wahlberg sold 71,900 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total value of $951,956.00.

Shares of NYSE:FXLV opened at $10.99 on Friday. F45 Training Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.38 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.81.

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLVGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $61.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.85 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that F45 Training Holdings Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on FXLV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised F45 Training from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on F45 Training in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on F45 Training in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised F45 Training from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.10.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd purchased a new position in F45 Training in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,164,000. L1 Capital Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of F45 Training by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 6,441,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,152,000 after purchasing an additional 117,350 shares during the period. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of F45 Training during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,851,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of F45 Training by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,136,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,152,000 after purchasing an additional 354,492 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of F45 Training during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,984,000. 40.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About F45 Training (Get Rating)

F45 Training Holdings Inc operates as a fitness franchisor. It offers consumers functional workouts that combine elements of high-intensity interval, circuit, and functional training. The company provides its workouts primarily through its digitally-connected network of studios. It operates in the United States, Australia, New Zealand and surrounding island nations, and internationally.

