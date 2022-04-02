JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Price Target to €4.30

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €3.70 ($4.07) to €4.30 ($4.73) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also commented on TEF. StockNews.com lowered Telefónica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Telefónica from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays raised Telefónica from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.48.
Shares of NYSE:TEF opened at $4.87 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.54. Telefónica has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $5.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91.
Telefónica Company Profile (Get Rating)
Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.
