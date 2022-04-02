NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $89.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NextEra Energy — through solid execution of organic projects and strategic acquisitions — is on course to achieve long-term growth objectives. NextEra currently has a lot of renewable projects in its backlog and the number is rising every quarter, which is aiding NextEra to reduce emissions. The merger of Gulf Power and FPL further strengthens NextEra’s position in Florida. Improving Florida economy and NEE’s reliable energy services is expanding its customer volume in every quarter. NextEra has ample liquidity to meet the current debt obligations. NextEra Energy’s shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, nature of its business is subject to complex federal, state and other regulations. Unfavorable weather conditions and an increase in supply costs adversely impact earnings.”

NEE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. KeyCorp raised shares of NextEra Energy from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.75.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $85.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.35, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.38. NextEra Energy has a 52-week low of $69.79 and a 52-week high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 93.92%.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Naren K. Gursahaney purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.62 per share, for a total transaction of $147,240.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.83 per share, for a total transaction of $502,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEE. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

