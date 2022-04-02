Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter. Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. is based in CHICAGO. “

Get Ryan Specialty Group alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.67.

Shares of NYSE RYAN opened at $39.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.40. Ryan Specialty Group has a 52-week low of $25.57 and a 52-week high of $42.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Ryan Specialty Group had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 75.61%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Group will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Ryan Specialty Group by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter worth $29,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter worth $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group by 126.5% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group by 1,529.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ryan Specialty Group (RYAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.