Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) Will Post Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

Brokerages expect Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL – Get Rating) to announce $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kinsale Capital Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.47. Kinsale Capital Group reported earnings of $1.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will report full year earnings of $6.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.47 to $6.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.40 to $8.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kinsale Capital Group.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.37. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 20.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on KNSL shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.67.

In other news, CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 4,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.82, for a total transaction of $924,314.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 140.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ KNSL opened at $232.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $209.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08 and a beta of 0.96. Kinsale Capital Group has a 1 year low of $153.12 and a 1 year high of $245.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is presently 7.85%.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

