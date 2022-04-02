Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the February 28th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

EFT stock opened at $13.37 on Friday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 52 week low of $12.79 and a 52 week high of $15.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.50.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EFT. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 21.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 128,493 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 22,856 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 1.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,034,441 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,886,000 after buying an additional 15,231 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 49.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 49,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 16,419 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 67.6% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,897 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

