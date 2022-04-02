Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the February 28th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
EFT stock opened at $13.37 on Friday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 52 week low of $12.79 and a 52 week high of $15.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.50.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd.
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.
