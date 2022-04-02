Analysts Expect PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $344.67 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) will report $344.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $360.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $335.10 million. PacWest Bancorp reported sales of $306.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PacWest Bancorp.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $357.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.96 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 44.87% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on PACW. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, EVP Bryan M. Corsini sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total transaction of $54,501.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 446.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 220.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PACW opened at $42.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.63 and its 200 day moving average is $46.58. PacWest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $35.71 and a 12 month high of $51.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 19.61%.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

