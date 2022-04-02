Brokerages Expect Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Will Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Brokerages expect Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) to announce $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Genmab A/S’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.14. Genmab A/S reported earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genmab A/S will report full-year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.47. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Genmab A/S.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GMAB. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from 3,200.00 to 3,100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $481.86.

NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $36.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.85 and its 200-day moving average is $38.44. Genmab A/S has a 52 week low of $30.08 and a 52 week high of $49.07. The firm has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 4,355.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 427,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,690,000 after purchasing an additional 418,099 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 25.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,088,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,452,000 after purchasing an additional 222,776 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,074,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,503,000 after purchasing an additional 175,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 1,094.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 163,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,462,000 after purchasing an additional 149,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 100,229.4% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 136,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,963,000 after purchasing an additional 136,312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

