BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) Short Interest Down 16.5% in March

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,700 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the February 28th total of 65,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:BKN opened at $14.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.51 and its 200-day moving average is $16.80. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a 52 week low of $14.03 and a 52 week high of $20.00.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.11% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from regular federal income tax consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on February 26, 1993 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

