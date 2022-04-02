Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) EVP Sells $103,774.00 in Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 4,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $103,774.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jeffrey Hessekiel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 24th, Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 18,000 shares of Exelixis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00.

Shares of EXEL opened at $22.89 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $25.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.77.

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.22. Exelixis had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $451.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.17 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXEL. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.56.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Exelixis by 0.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 85,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in Exelixis by 6.0% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 11,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 3.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 4.3% during the third quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 19,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

