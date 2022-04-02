Andrew J. Armanino Purchases 40,000 Shares of Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX) Stock

Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) Director Andrew J. Armanino purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.14 per share, with a total value of $85,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ BTTX opened at $1.97 on Friday. Better Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $29.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.12.

Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.25). Equities analysts anticipate that Better Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BTTX shares. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of Better Therapeutics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Better Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 27th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTTX. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Better Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Better Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Better Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Better Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $318,000. 76.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Better Therapeutics, Inc develops prescription digital therapeutics. It is developing Nutritional Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (Nutritional CBT), a behavioral therapy for patients with type 2 diabetes and other cardiometabolic diseases. Its development pipeline products include BTÂ001 for type2 diabetes; BTÂ002 for Type 2 diabetes with hypertension; BTÂ003 for hypertension; and BTÂ004 for hyperlipidemia.

