TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) VP Sells $112,545.00 in Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) VP John F. Carey sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $112,545.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ TMDX opened at $27.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 5.11. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $40.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.96 million, a PE ratio of -17.08 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.46.
TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 53.10% and a negative net margin of 146.11%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TransMedics Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,900,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,422,000 after buying an additional 53,571 shares during the last quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in TransMedics Group by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,805,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,594,000 after buying an additional 365,473 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in TransMedics Group by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,624,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,745,000 after buying an additional 105,095 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in TransMedics Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 818,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,681,000 after buying an additional 17,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in TransMedics Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,953,000. 70.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About TransMedics Group (Get Rating)
TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.
