TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) VP Sells $112,545.00 in Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) VP John F. Carey sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $112,545.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ TMDX opened at $27.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 5.11. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $40.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.96 million, a PE ratio of -17.08 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.46.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 53.10% and a negative net margin of 146.11%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TMDX. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on TransMedics Group from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on TransMedics Group from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TransMedics Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,900,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,422,000 after buying an additional 53,571 shares during the last quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in TransMedics Group by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,805,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,594,000 after buying an additional 365,473 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in TransMedics Group by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,624,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,745,000 after buying an additional 105,095 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in TransMedics Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 818,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,681,000 after buying an additional 17,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in TransMedics Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,953,000. 70.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TransMedics Group (Get Rating)

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.