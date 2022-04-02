AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ATRC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AtriCure has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.27.

Get AtriCure alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $66.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.20. AtriCure has a one year low of $56.84 and a one year high of $89.18.

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $73.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.50 million. AtriCure had a net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 11.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AtriCure will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other AtriCure news, insider Tonya Austin sold 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $169,245.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 8,244 shares of company stock valued at $557,029 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure during the third quarter valued at about $21,953,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure during the third quarter valued at about $1,391,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 33.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,404 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 6,103 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 120,055 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,347,000 after buying an additional 6,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of AtriCure during the third quarter valued at about $513,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

About AtriCure (Get Rating)

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.