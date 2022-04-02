NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) CFO Brian Mitts Sells 1,100 Shares

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) CFO Brian Mitts sold 1,100 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total value of $99,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NXRT opened at $92.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.11. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.01 and a 12 month high of $92.82.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.49. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 172.73%.

NXRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $67.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $79.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXRT. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

