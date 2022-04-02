StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

AXSM has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Axsome Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.78.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

AXSM opened at $43.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $19.38 and a 12 month high of $74.10.

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.09. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.78) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics will post -4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 324.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 48.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.