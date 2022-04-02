Brown Advisory Inc. Buys 4,091 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,017 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $3,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 9,084,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $431,259,000 after buying an additional 2,600,000 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,707,000. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,793,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,159,000 after purchasing an additional 687,510 shares in the last quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 1,405,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,742,000 after purchasing an additional 547,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter worth about $17,798,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.33.

Shares of LSXMK stock opened at $45.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.64 and a 200-day moving average of $48.87. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $40.05 and a 1-year high of $56.19.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

