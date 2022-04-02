Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $273,000 Stock Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC cut its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HZNP. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 134.4% in the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,400,000 after acquiring an additional 672,174 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 67.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,263,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,419,000 after buying an additional 510,006 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 43.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,400,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $153,366,000 after buying an additional 426,667 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the third quarter worth about $40,541,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 527.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 433,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,470,000 after buying an additional 364,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

HZNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday, March 25th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.67.

In related news, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $72,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.26, for a total value of $5,263,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 311,053 shares of company stock worth $30,503,844 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $107.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.78. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52-week low of $83.42 and a 52-week high of $120.54. The firm has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a PE ratio of 48.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

