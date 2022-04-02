Regentatlantic Capital LLC Grows Position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OWL. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund E purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,703,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,498,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,329,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,872,000. Finally, Brown University raised its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brown University now owns 37,089,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,118,000 after buying an additional 1,702,898 shares in the last quarter. 24.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OWL stock opened at $12.79 on Friday. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $17.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.36.

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $288.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.20 million. Research analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th.

In other news, Director Claudia A. Holz purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.24 per share, for a total transaction of $122,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 71,148 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,067,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OWL shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Blue Owl Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.86.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. The company provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through various vehicles. Its breadth of offerings and permanent capital base enables it to offer a holistic platform of capital solutions to participants throughout the private market ecosystem, including alternative asset managers and private middle market corporations.

