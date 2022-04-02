Brown Advisory Inc. Cuts Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 906 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total transaction of $1,369,947.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alison J. Carnwath sold 29,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $2,693,236.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,930 shares of company stock valued at $6,647,589 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $85.22 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $97.56. The stock has a market cap of $29.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.50.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.16. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

PCAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on PACCAR from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on PACCAR from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PACCAR from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on PACCAR from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.23.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

