Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP) Trading Up 2.4%

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP – Get Rating) shares were up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.01 and last traded at $6.00. Approximately 1,317 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 522,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.86.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Franklin Street Properties in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $619.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.86.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

