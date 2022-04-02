Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) was down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $112.75 and last traded at $113.56. Approximately 851,596 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 102,391,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.22.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.85.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.88 and a 200-day moving average of $125.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.75 billion, a PE ratio of 41.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.85.
In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $12,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 9,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,280,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 181,176 shares of company stock worth $22,174,102. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 95.8% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMD)
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.
