Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) was down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $112.75 and last traded at $113.56. Approximately 851,596 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 102,391,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.22.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.85.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.88 and a 200-day moving average of $125.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.75 billion, a PE ratio of 41.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.85.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 19.24%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $12,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 9,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,280,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 181,176 shares of company stock worth $22,174,102. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 95.8% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

