DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $133.64

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $133.64 and last traded at $133.19, with a volume of 5985 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $132.56.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DTE. UBS Group cut shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.90.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.89. The stock has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.80%.

In other DTE Energy news, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total value of $74,994.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total transaction of $204,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,350 shares of company stock worth $537,461. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter worth $38,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

About DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

