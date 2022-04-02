Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $54.43

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $54.43 and last traded at $55.37, with a volume of 9538 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.95.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Century Communities from $102.00 to $74.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Century Communities from $97.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Century Communities in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

Get Century Communities alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.57.

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Century Communities had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.49%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Century Communities by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 867,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,916,000 after acquiring an additional 86,905 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Century Communities by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,246,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $429,148,000 after acquiring an additional 169,936 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Century Communities by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,916 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Century Communities by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 8,472 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 4,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Century Communities by 248.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 106,461 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,708,000 after acquiring an additional 75,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities Company Profile (NYSE:CCS)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.