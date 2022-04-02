SEA (NYSE:SE) Trading Down 3.2%

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $117.27 and last traded at $119.43. Approximately 22,520 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 10,590,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.44.

SE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $287.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered SEA from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $460.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen cut their target price on SEA from $370.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SEA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on SEA from $218.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.60.

Get SEA alerts:

The company has a market cap of $65.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.62 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.11.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 36.72% and a negative net margin of 24.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 105.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SE. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter worth about $301,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in SEA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in SEA by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in SEA by 456.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 968 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in SEA by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,818 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

About SEA (NYSE:SE)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.