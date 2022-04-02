Stevens Capital Management LP Invests $235,000 in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,205 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 667.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,298,904 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $145,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869,150 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 63.3% during the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,542,783 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $153,084,000 after buying an additional 1,373,293 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 28.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,055,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $218,462,000 after buying an additional 1,122,143 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 153.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,608,775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,515,000 after buying an additional 973,291 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 22.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,196,069 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $224,522,000 after purchasing an additional 953,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $250,485.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $39.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.43. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.85 and a 1 year high of $55.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 30.36%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

