Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 183 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Highland Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,771 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 631.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Twilio by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TWLO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Twilio from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Twilio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.52.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $169.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a current ratio of 8.43. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.05 and a 1 year high of $412.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.16 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.31). Twilio had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $842.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.80) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.21, for a total transaction of $208,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.94, for a total value of $269,375.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,614 shares of company stock valued at $8,051,337. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

