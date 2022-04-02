Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 154 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Highland Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Universal Display by 34.9% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 7,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Sciencast Management LP grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 196.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 7,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 184,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,528,000 after purchasing an additional 27,537 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OLED opened at $167.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $154.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.35. Universal Display Co. has a 52-week low of $128.21 and a 52-week high of $246.42. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.32.

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.05). Universal Display had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 33.28%. The firm had revenue of $146.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.09%.

OLED has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on Universal Display from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Universal Display from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Universal Display from $245.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Universal Display from $248.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.56.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

