Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,308 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 270 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2,092.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 285 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LNG opened at $142.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 1.26. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.51 and a 12 month high of $149.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported ($5.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($6.99). Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.77) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.27%.

LNG has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $129.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.85.

In related news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $255,977.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Neal A. Shear sold 10,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.16, for a total value of $1,446,170.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

