Stevens Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 5,197 Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 5,197 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WYNN. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 2,448.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 611,259 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $51,804,000 after buying an additional 587,273 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 65.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 681,375 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $57,746,000 after purchasing an additional 270,203 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 20.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,336,851 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $163,498,000 after purchasing an additional 222,922 shares in the last quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 44.7% during the third quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 553,738 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $46,929,000 after purchasing an additional 171,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 240.3% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 232,483 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $19,572,000 after purchasing an additional 164,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $80.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 2.31. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $66.33 and a 52-week high of $137.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.24.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The casino operator reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.45) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WYNN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $131.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. CBRE Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup raised Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $96.50 in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.11.

In related news, CEO Matt Maddox sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $1,836,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $37,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Wynn Resorts (Get Rating)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.