Stevens Capital Management LP Invests $400,000 in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $91.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.67. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.72 and a fifty-two week high of $111.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Emma E. Giamartino sold 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total transaction of $27,013.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laurence H. Midler sold 2,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $255,109.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,381 shares of company stock worth $4,209,073 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

CBRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CBRE Group from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.75.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

