Stevens Capital Management LP Raises Stock Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ENPH. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 5.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 961,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,554,000 after buying an additional 47,109 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 68.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 477.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 3,798 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 4,450.0% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 8.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENPH has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $246.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $313.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $280.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $297.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.99.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $205.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a PE ratio of 201.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $161.31 and a 200 day moving average of $181.01. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.88 and a 1 year high of $282.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.18. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 39.09%. The company had revenue of $412.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 31,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.48, for a total transaction of $5,167,439.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 15,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total transaction of $2,503,366.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 255,577 shares of company stock valued at $43,780,910 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

