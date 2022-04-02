Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

APD has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $337.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Vertical Research raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.73.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $248.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.06. Air Products and Chemicals has a fifty-two week low of $216.24 and a fifty-two week high of $316.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 10.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of APD. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 841.0% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,745,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $531,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,148 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $416,266,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,633,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $801,133,000 after purchasing an additional 870,582 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 143.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 715,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $217,644,000 after acquiring an additional 422,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,305,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,918,516,000 after acquiring an additional 386,592 shares in the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

