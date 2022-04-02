Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $370.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.25.

AMP opened at $297.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $298.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $296.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Ameriprise Financial has a twelve month low of $234.71 and a twelve month high of $332.37. The firm has a market cap of $32.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.52.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 48.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial will post 25.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider John R. Hutt sold 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.02, for a total value of $415,080.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.00, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,106 shares of company stock valued at $32,258,469 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 12.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,177,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,046,000 after purchasing an additional 130,430 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 10.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 995,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,726,000 after purchasing an additional 96,639 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 4.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 71.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after buying an additional 5,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

