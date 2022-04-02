Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $180.80.

NYSE:ARE opened at $205.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.75. The company has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.82. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a twelve month low of $167.73 and a twelve month high of $224.95.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 26.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.37%.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Director Hunter Kass sold 5,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $1,025,418.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Cain sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.26, for a total value of $82,135.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,462 shares of company stock worth $6,854,818. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARE. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 929,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,062,000 after purchasing an additional 103,536 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 621,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,006,000 after acquiring an additional 68,655 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 147.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.6% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. It also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

