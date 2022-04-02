YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th.

YPF stock opened at $5.05 on Thursday. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $5.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.17 and a beta of 1.78.

YPF Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:YPF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a positive return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YPF. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 837.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,918,587 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,432,000 after acquiring an additional 6,180,880 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 224.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,321,265 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,157,000 after acquiring an additional 913,907 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter worth $12,605,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter worth $3,406,000. Finally, Light Sky Macro LP bought a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter worth $3,376,000. 13.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company's upstream operations consist of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). Its downstream operations include the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

