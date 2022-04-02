Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 131,746 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 4,271,155 shares.The stock last traded at $134.20 and had previously closed at $143.83.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Baidu from $229.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Baidu from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. China Renaissance Securities lifted their price objective on Baidu from $215.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Baidu from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baidu presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.13.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market cap of $49.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.95.
About Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU)
Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.
