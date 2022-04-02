Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 131,746 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 4,271,155 shares.The stock last traded at $134.20 and had previously closed at $143.83.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Baidu from $229.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Baidu from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. China Renaissance Securities lifted their price objective on Baidu from $215.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Baidu from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baidu presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.13.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market cap of $49.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Baidu by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,542 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,027,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $157,904,000 after buying an additional 272,633 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 184,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,317,000 after buying an additional 68,822 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 491,996 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $73,750,000 after buying an additional 9,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,893 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 5,249 shares in the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

