Insider Selling: Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $415,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Kim K.W. Rucker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 11th, Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total value of $398,750.00.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $84.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.40. The firm has a market cap of $47.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.91. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $50.19 and a 52 week high of $87.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $35.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.79 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 8.05%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.94) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 131.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 14,188 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

