AerCap (NYSE:AER) Given New $72.00 Price Target at Barclays

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $78.00 to $72.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 42.57% from the stock’s previous close.

AER has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AerCap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on AerCap in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on AerCap in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AerCap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.13.

Shares of NYSE AER opened at $50.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.29. AerCap has a 52 week low of $43.75 and a 52 week high of $71.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($1.44). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 12.94%. AerCap’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AerCap will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AER. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of AerCap by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in AerCap by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 9,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AerCap by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in AerCap by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of AerCap by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

