Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) CFO Sells $569,250.00 in Stock

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) CFO John S. Anderson sold 25,000 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $569,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

KN opened at $21.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.37. Knowles Co. has a 12 month low of $18.20 and a 12 month high of $23.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Knowles had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 8.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Knowles Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Knowles in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Colliers Securities raised shares of Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.30.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 36,815 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 27,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 10,850 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Knowles by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,818 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Knowles by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 77,043 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD).

