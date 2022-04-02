Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) versus Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) Head-To-Head Review

Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Rating) and Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Legal & General Group has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Patria Investments has a beta of -0.74, indicating that its share price is 174% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Legal & General Group and Patria Investments, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Legal & General Group 0 3 6 0 2.67 Patria Investments 0 0 2 0 3.00

Patria Investments has a consensus target price of $25.50, suggesting a potential upside of 34.56%. Given Patria Investments’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Patria Investments is more favorable than Legal & General Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Legal & General Group and Patria Investments’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Legal & General Group $62.50 billion 0.35 $2.82 billion N/A N/A Patria Investments $146.40 million 6.70 $141.30 million $0.90 21.06

Legal & General Group has higher revenue and earnings than Patria Investments.

Dividends

Legal & General Group pays an annual dividend of $0.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Patria Investments pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Patria Investments pays out 71.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Legal & General Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Legal & General Group and Patria Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Legal & General Group N/A N/A N/A Patria Investments 52.03% 32.22% 26.27%

Summary

Legal & General Group beats Patria Investments on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Legal & General Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Legal & General Group Plc engages in the provision of risk, savings and investment management products and services. It operates through the following segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR); Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM); Legal & General Capital (LGC); and Legal & General Insurance (LGI). The LGR segment works with companies, pension fund trustees and its advisers to provide risk transfer solutions. The LGIM segment manages investments for defined benefit plans. The LGC segment develops direct investments and increase the risk-adjusted returns on shareholder assets. The LGI represents UK retail protection, group protection and network business. The company was founded on September 19, 1836 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Patria Investments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds. Patria Investments Limited was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

