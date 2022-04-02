Stevens Capital Management LP Invests $304,000 in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

BRX stock opened at $25.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.64. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.16 and a 1 year high of $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.51.

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $295.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.40 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BRX. KeyCorp increased their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.58.

In related news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $636,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $1,291,750. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.