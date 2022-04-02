Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) SVP Corey Rucci Sells 2,130 Shares

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) SVP Corey Rucci sold 2,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $298,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $125.13 on Friday. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.16 and a 1-year high of $158.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 41.71 and a beta of 1.11.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. Entegris had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 29.95%. The business had revenue of $635.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This is a boost from Entegris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.33%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris during the 3rd quarter valued at $18,207,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Entegris by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Entegris by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,327,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $292,989,000 after purchasing an additional 191,975 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris during the 3rd quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Entegris by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on ENTG. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.70.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

