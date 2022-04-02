Stevens Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in International Paper during the third quarter worth about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in International Paper by 211.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in International Paper by 107.6% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Paper during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in International Paper by 527.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Paper alerts:

Shares of IP opened at $46.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.42. International Paper has a 1 year low of $40.45 and a 1 year high of $65.27.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 41.57%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IP shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of International Paper from $59.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of International Paper from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Paper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.64.

International Paper Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.