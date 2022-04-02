$1.08 EPS Expected for Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) will report $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cabot’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.07. Cabot reported earnings of $1.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cabot will report full-year earnings of $5.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $5.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $6.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cabot.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $968.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.24 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 2.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share.

CBT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Cabot from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Cabot from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet cut Cabot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cabot in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

In other news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 11,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $867,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cabot by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,244,761 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $350,955,000 after purchasing an additional 194,544 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cabot by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,472,952 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $195,180,000 after purchasing an additional 43,804 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,086,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $173,468,000 after acquiring an additional 31,206 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 1,309.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,077,204 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $172,939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858,841 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,499,126 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $125,256,000 after acquiring an additional 93,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cabot stock opened at $68.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.59 and a 200 day moving average of $59.68. Cabot has a 12 month low of $47.59 and a 12 month high of $74.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 39.79 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.55%.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

